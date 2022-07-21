Google launches ‘Google Pixel Buds Pro TWS Earbuds’ in India: Details

Mumbai: International technology giant, Google launched its ‘Google Pixel Buds Pro TWS Earbuds’ in the Indian markets. The new Google Pixel Buds Pro earbuds is priced at Rs. 19,990. They will be available for purchase in India via Flipkart starting July 28. They will be available in four colours — Charcoal, Coral, Fog, and Lemongrass.

The earbuds come with active noise cancellation (ANC). They have an IPX4 splash-resistant build and the case has IPX2 splash-resistant design. The charging case supports USB Type-C for wired charging as well as Qi wireless charging. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5.0 and Bluetooth v4.0+.

The earbuds deliver up to one hour of listening time with five minutes of charging. It comes with a total listening time of up to 31 hours (without ANC).