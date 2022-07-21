HBO series ‘House of the Dragon’ teaser: flaming dragon fights in a more ancient Iron Throne struggle.

The planned ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’ has released its first full teaser. The HBO prequel series takes place two centuries before the events of the War of the Five Kings. The novel ‘Fire & Blood’ by George RR Martin, who created this universe, served as the basis for the narrative. As the name implies, it covers the story of House Targaryen, which at the start of “Game of Thrones” only had Viserys (Harry Lloyd) and Daenerys left (Emilia Clarke).

The battle for the Iron Throne, the spiky seat made of melted swords on which the ruler of Westeros sits, is at the centre of both the parent show and ‘House of the Dragon,’ which was created by Martin and Ryan Condal. Of course, this time there will be many more dragons engaged than just the three that Daenerys had. Because dragons were believed to be extinct throughout the ‘Game of Thrones’ chronology. Dragons shrank till they were little larger than cats as Targaryen might diminished.

That was before Dany’s firedrakes hatched, of which Drogon, the largest, rivalled in size to Balerion the Black Dread, one of the largest dragons to reach the shores of Westeros.

In ‘House of the Dragon’, King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) is the reigning sovereign and has a daughter Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy as adult and Milly Alcock as younger Rhaenyra) and a younger son Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). When the time comes to designate his heir, Viserys dithers. Also involved are Lady Alicent Hightower(Olivia Cooke), Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), his wife Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best), among others. The loyalties are divided, but most agree a woman should not be the realm’s ruler. The war begins.

It seems that ‘House of the Dragon’ will offer in spades if you enjoyed the spectacle of dragons in ‘Game of Thrones.’ Dragons will engage in combat for the first time in this franchise. In addition, there are all the other things one would anticipate from a ‘Game of Thrones’ spinoff: intrigue, machinations, conspiracies, backstabbing, and so on.

On August 21, 2022, ‘House of the Dragon’ will make its debut.