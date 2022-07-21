Indian Railways adds extra coaches to these trains: Details

New Delhi: The North Western Railway Zone has decided to add extra coaches in two pairs of trains. The national transporter has decided to add extra coaches in trains that are operating between Kota and Hisar. The decision was taken to cater the heavy rush of passengers.

Full list:

Permanent increase of 1 Second Sleeper Class coach and 1 Third AC coach from Kota in train number 19813 Kota-Hisar from July 21.

Also Read; Google launches ‘Google Pixel Buds Pro TWS Earbuds’ in India: Details

Permanent increase of 1 Second Sleeper Class coach and 1 Third AC coach in train number 19814 Hisar-Kota from July 22.

Permanent increase of 1 Second Sleeper Class coach and 1 Third AC coach from Kota in train No. 19807 Kota-Hisar from July 22.

Permanent increase of 1 Second Sleeper Class coach and 1 Third AC coach in train No. 19808 Hisar-Kota from July 23.