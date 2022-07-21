Indian Railways announces special trains on these routes: Full list

New Delhi: The North Western Railway Zone has decided to run special trains. The Indian Railways has decided to increase the service duration of three pairs of special trains by three months for the convenience of passengers. The national transporter will run 3 special trains.

Full List:

Also Read: Indian Railways adds extra coaches to these trains: Details

Train No. 09723/09724, Jaipur-Bandra Terminus-Jaipur Weekly Special Train will run from Jaipur from August 8 to October 26 (13 trips) and from Bandra Terminus from August 8 to October 27 (13 trips) is being expanded.

Train No. 09739/09740, Dhehar ka Balaji – Sainagar Shirdi – Dhehar ka Balaji weekly special train service will operate from Dhehar ka Balaji from August 5 to October 28 (13 trips) and Sainagar Shirdi to August 7 to October 30 (13 trips).

Train No. 09621/09622, Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer Weekly Special train will run from Ajmer from August 7 to October 30 (13 trips) and from Bandra Terminus from August 8 to October 31 (13 trips) is being expanded.