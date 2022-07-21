ISSF World Cup: Indian men’s team wins silver medal

Changwon: In shooting, the Indian men’s 25m rapid fire pistol team won silver medal at the ISSF World Cup Changwon 2022 in South Korea. The Indian team consists of Anish Bhanwala, Vijayveer Sidhu and Sameer.

Also Read: EPFO adds 16.82 lakh net subscribers in May

India is at the top of the medal tally with 5 gold, 6 silver and 4 bronze. This is the second time this year that the Indian shooters had topped the ISSF World Cup medals table. India finished with four gold medals at the ISSF World Cup in Cairo.