Karnataka CM assures funds for Cauvery Basin development

Basavraj Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, stated on Wednesday that the Cauvery basin’s planned development projects will receive the requisite financial subsidies.

Bommai said, ‘I am happy that KRS and Kabini dams are filled to the brim this year’. In response to a query on the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu’s comments calling for an urgent hearing on the Mekedatu project, Bommai stated, ‘he will issue the statement. It is politics. There is an Interstate Water Disputes Act and the Cauvery Water Tribunal orders to decide the issue. We have all the rights to utilise our share of waters after releasing their share of waters’.

Also Read: Tripura CM Manik Saha tests positive for COVID-19

‘There is Cauvery Water Management Authority overseeing it. The issue is coming up before the Supreme Court next week. We expect the verdict to be in our favour’, CM Bommai added.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu are at odds over the Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum-drinking water project, which is planned to be built across the Cauvery river basin.