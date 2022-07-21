Nubia launches Nubia Z40S Pro: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone makers, Nubia launched its Nubia Z40S Pro in China. The new smartphone is an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC-powered Nubia Z40 Pro that was launched earlier this year in February.

The smartphone comes in four configurations. The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 4,000), the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 55,000). The 120W + 4,600mAh variant of the phone with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 51,000) and the 18GB RAM + 1TB storage variant costs CNY 6,699 (roughly Rs. 80,000). The phone is available in Magic Green and Night Sea colours.

The Nubia Z40S Pro sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 480Hz touch sampling, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 12 with the MyOS 12.

This handset features a triple rear camera setup and a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support or a 4,600mAh battery with 120W fast charging support.