‘Rocketry The Nambi Effect:’ R Madhavan celebrates the movie’s success at Nambi Narayanan’s home.

As ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect,’ R Madhavan’s directorial debut, continues to delight viewers, he is occupied wallowing in its glory. Despite competition from two new films, ‘Rocketry’ is still doing well at the box office. Critics have given the movie that debuted on July 1 favourable reviews.

The actor-director hosted a small party at Nambi Narayanan’s home to commemorate the film’s success. Madhavan posted a photo to social media with the caption, ‘when happiness follows success, and the entire family joins in the celebration. Only those who are familiar with Nambi Sir’s family and the struggles they faced will understand the actual significance of this picture. Mission completed for me, with God’s grace.’ Nambi Narayanan`s family members also joined them for the cake-cutting.

The creators revealed on Wednesday that ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ will soon be accessible on the OTT service Amazon Prime. On July 26, the movie will be available on Amazon Prime Video. The movie, directed by Madhavan, stars the former in the title role as scientist Nambi Narayanan. The film was filmed in Georgia, Serbia, Canada, France, and India. Suriya and Shah Rukh Khan appeared in the movie as cameos. Madhavan claimed that the celebrities who made cameos didn’t receive any payment for their appearances.

‘The two actors, SRK and Suriya, did not receive any compensation for their labour on the movie. For the caravans, costumes, and helpers, there was no fee. In actuality, Suriya paid for his own flight to Mumbai to film alongside his crew. Both the flights and the Tamil-language dialogue writer who translated his lines for him were free. The sector is full of excellent individuals. I am an outsider, but throughout my profession, I have encountered various people who have really aided me. Amit Ji (Amitabh Bachchan) or Priyanka Chopra tweets only for me (to show their support for the film). I appreciate their support and esteem’ Madhavan revealed.

Rocketry` was released in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.