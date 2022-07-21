Suspects who set fire on Lankan Prez’s residence sent to judicial custody

The four suspects who were detained earlier this month for allegedly torching Ranil Wickremesinghe’s private mansion in Sri Lanka were remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday until July 27.

According to reports, the four suspects who were detained on July 10 will be presented for an identification parade at the next hearing on July 27. The Colombo Fort Magistrate Thilina Gamage has been told by Sri Lanka’s Central Investigation Department that Evan Perera, who was wanted for interrogation in connection with the event, has left the country.

On July 9, anti-government demonstrators set fire to Wickremesinghe’s private home in Cambridge. The majority of the items in Wickremesinghe’s private abode, including his 125-year-old piano and more than 4,000 destroyed books, were not recoverable. ‘I have lost more than 4,000 books, including some that were centuries old’, Wickremesinghe added.

Meanwhile, the Parliament of Sri Lanka elected Wickremesinghe as President on Wednesday.