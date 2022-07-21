Thar- BMW road race kills taxi passenger in Thrissur; 4 others injured

Thrissur: In a road race of luxury vehicles, a man was killed as one of them hit the taxi car in which he was travelling after a family visit to Guruvayur temple. The accident took place near Kottekkad centre on Wednesday night. The police said that a Thar and BMW were engaged in the race that led to the accident. The Thar that came in the opposite direction of the car rammed into it.

The deceased has been identifed as Padukad native Ravishankar (67). Though Ravishankar was rushed to Daya Hospital, he couldn’t be saved. Ravishankar’s wife Maya (61), daughter Vidya (35), granddaughter Gayathri (4) and driver Rajan were also injured in the accident. Vidya and Maya are in critical condition.

The BMW car sped away without stopping after the accident. One of the men inside the Thar was caught and handed over to the police. Thrissur Ayyanthole native Sherin is currently in police custody and is being questioned in the case. He was found to be intoxicated during the medical inspection.