Will Henry Cavill reveal a surprise Superman announcement at Comic-Con 2022?

San Diego Comic-Con 2022 is just around the corner. The biggest celebration of comic books, literature, movies, TV shows, and all other forms of pop culture on earth returns in this version, after a scaled-back ceremony in 2019 and no in-person attendance in 2020.

According to a story from Deadline, there has been talk about Henry Cavill, an English actor, perhaps announcing his Superman role. Fans of the actor and the character, who have been hoping for a five-year reunion, will be thrilled by the news if it is real. The final time Cavill portrayed the venerable DC character was in the 2017 film ‘Justice League.’ He was also seen last year in the film’s director’s cut called ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’.

He made his acting debut in the 2013 Zack Snyder film ‘Man of Steel.’ Both the movie’s box office performance and its critical reception were lacking. While many people admired the darker perspective, others felt that Superman should remain wholesome and cheery rather than conflicted and unsure about his fate.

Later, he took up the role in the 2016 film ‘Batman v. Superman,’ in which the superhero faced off against Batman, another well-known DC superhero. Additionally, Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman made her live-action film debut. In the end, they faced Doomsday, a monstrous General Zod who had been revived.

Despite having the DC Trinity, ‘Batman v Superman’ did much worse with critics than ‘Man of Steel.’ It was a little more commercially successful, but nowhere near up to the mark.

‘Justice League’ was a complete failure, grossing $650 million worldwide against a bloated $350 million budget.

Other than Cavill’s rumoured appearance, nothing more is known. Although the likelihood of the Snyder Verse being revived, as Snyder fans hope, is extremely nonexistent, he might reveal a new Superman movie.