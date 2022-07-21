World Athletics Championships: India’s Annu Rani enters javelin throw final

Oregon: In javelin throw, India’s Annu Rani entered the finals of women’s event. She finished 5th in her group B with a best throw of 59.60m. She qualified as 8thwith Japan’s Haruka Kitaguchi topping the qualification with a season-best throw of 64.32m, followed by Shiying Liu of China (63.86m) and Liveta Jasiunaite of Lithuania (63.80m). Top 12 qualify for the finals from Group A and B.

Annu has qualified for her second consecutive World Championships finals in her third appearance. She had finished eighth in the finals with a best throw of 61.12m in the last edition in 2019 in Doha.

Meanwhile, India’s Parul Chaudhary failed to make it to the semifinals in the women’s 5000m. She finished 17th in heat number 2 and 31st overall with a time of 15:54.03.

Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will compete in the qualification round Group A of men’s javelin throw on Friday.