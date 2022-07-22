Actor Kamal Haasan of India receives a prized 10-year golden visa from the UAE.

Megastar of Kollywood Kamal Haasan, last seen in the 2022 movie ‘Vikram,’ has been granted the famous Golden Visa of the United Arab Emirates, which is good for ten years after the date of issuance. On social media, a photo of the celebrity receiving the visa in the UAE has gone viral.

The Indian actor posted the information on social media and included a note thanking Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General GDRFA, for his leadership.

‘I’m thrilled to receive the Golden Visa from the United Arab Emirates,’ Haasan wrote on his post. I appreciate the tour of the Dubai offices of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs given by Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri.

In a subsequent tweet, he said, ‘Thanks to the Dubai Film and TV Commission for supporting the talents and creative people.’

Other Indian actors holding UAE Golden Visas include Nasser, Sanjay Dutt, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parthiepan, Amala Paul, and Shah Rukh Khan. This long-term resident visa programme is given to achievers in a variety of industries and professions as well as those with potential qualities.