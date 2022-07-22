Amber Heard appeals Johnny Depp’s defamation judgement for $10 million: ‘We think the court was wrong.’

According to The Guardian, actress Amber Heard has appealed the Virginia court’s decision ordering her to pay actor Johnny Depp $10 million in damages for allegedly defaming him. She appealed the decision and any subsequent decisions made by the judge who denied her request for a new trial on Thursday by submitting an appeal to the Fairfax County Circuit Court through her attorneys.

Heard’s representative said in a statement: ‘We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the first amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today’s filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice.’

Early last month saw the conclusion of a defamation lawsuit concerning an opinion piece Heard penned for the Washington Post in 2018, in which she made accusations of domestic abuse without mentioning Depp. The verdict was mostly in Depp’s favour; but, he was also hit with a $2 million fine when one of his lawyers dismissed Heard’s claims as a fabrication.

Heard and Depp met while making the 2009 film ‘The Rum Diary,’ which they both co-starred in. They started dating in 2011, and they got married in 2015 after a four-year relationship. However, she filed for divorce the next year, claiming both physical and mental abuse.

Earlier, another highly-publicised defamation suit filed by Depp against UK tabloid The Sun in 2018 that called him a wife-beater concluded in his defeat in 2020. The judge found he allegations ‘substantially true.’