BCCI announces venue of Asia Cup

Jul 22, 2022, 05:48 pm IST

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the venue of upcoming Asia Caup. BCCI  president Sourav Ganguly  announced the venue.

Sourav Ganguly   announced that Asia Cup will be held in the UAE. The tournament was scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sri Lanka Cricket informed the Asian Cricket Council that the board will not be in a position to host the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup.

Asia Cup is slated to be held from the 27th of next month to the 11th of September and will be played in the T-20 format.

