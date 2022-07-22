British spy head informs Iran is opposed to nuclear agreement

Although Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei may not truly want to resuscitate a nuclear agreement with major powers, Britain’s spy chief indicated on Thursday that Tehran won’t try to block negotiations.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement from 2015 should be revived, according to MI6 chief Richard Moore, who also serves as the head of the Secret Intelligence Service (SIS).

Iran has to restrict its nuclear programme in accordance with the agreement in exchange for respite from economic sanctions.

“We might not make it, but I’m not sure. The Iranian Supreme Leader doesn’t seem interested in making a deal, “Moore spoke at the Colorado Aspen Security Forum.

The Iranians won’t want the negotiations to stop either, Moore warned, so they may continue for a while.

Iran has violated many of the deal’s restrictions on its nuclear activities since then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from it and reinstituted sanctions against Tehran in 2018. Uranium is being enhanced almost to weapons-grade.

Iran is coming closer to being able to sprint toward building a nuclear bomb, Western powers have warned. Iran denies having such intentions.

The administration of U.S. President Joe Biden has worked to resurrect the agreement. However, after more than a year of talks, diplomats from the United States, United Kingdom, and France have all blamed Iran for failing to revive the nuclear accord.

‘The transaction is, in my opinion, definitely on the table. And the (U.S.) administration here and the European powers are pretty clear on that. Additionally, I don’t believe that the Chinese and Russians would obstruct it on this matter. However, I don’t believe Iranians want it’ said Moore.