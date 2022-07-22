Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold surged sharply in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 37,120, higher by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4640 , up by Rs 40.

Also Read; Yonex Taipei Open 2022: India’s Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto crash out

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures are trading at Rs 50,361 per 10 gm, Rs 14 lower from its Thursday close. In the international market, spot gold is trading at $1713 per ounce, around 0.25% lower from its Thursday close.