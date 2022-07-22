Cross voting in Kerala; Murmu secures vote from all states/UTs

In an unprecedented occurrence during the presidential polls, Droupadi Murmu secured only a solitary vote in Kerala, a state where the ruling NDA does not have a single MLA. Murmu was announced as the new President on Thursday. She defeated Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Notably, the Kerala Assembly has 140 MLAs with the LDF in power with 99 MLAs and the UDF with 41 MLAs and NDA has no representation. With this, Murmu could get at least one vote from all states/UTs in India while Sinha drew a blank in Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland and Sikkim. The cross vote in Kerala is likely to trigger debates in the coming days.

Though an NDA MLA from UP, who was in the state during the polls, cast vote in the state assembly, this will not be added in Kerala’s account. Besides, the value of the cross-vote was shown as 152, the value of Kerala’s votes.

Meanwhile, after the conclusion of the counting of votes, Droupadi Murmu has been officially declared as the 15th President of the country . Murmu received 2,824 votes with a value 6,76,803 while her opponent Yashwant Sinha secured 1,877 votes with a value 3,80,177.