Dinesh Gunawardena takes charge as Sri Lanka’s new PM, Ranil Wickremesinghe swore in as President

Colombo: Senior politician Dinesh Gunawardena sworn in on Friday as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, as President Ranil Wickremesinghe swore in his new cabinet, comprising members of the previous government. The move comes in the midst of the country combatting the worst economic crisis in its independent history.

A loyal veteran of Sri Lankan politics, the 73-year-old Gunawardena earlier served as the foreign minister and education minister. He was appointed as home minister in April by then President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The Prime Minister’s post fell vacant after Wickremesinghe, 73, was on Thursday sworn in as the country’s eighth president after Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country and then resigned as president. He has called for bipartisanship to address the unprecedented economic crisis the country is facing.