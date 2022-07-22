Eilish Bhapa preparation using banana leaves.

Here is a recipe for Eilish Bhapa using only 1 tablespoon oil.

When it rains, there is a wave of ecstasy, and if you enjoy Bengali food, you will understand why people appreciate the delights produced with fresh Hilsa fish (Eilish). However, have you ever attempted to prepare a main dinner using only 1 tablespoon of oil? It might sound like a bluff, but using just 1 tablespoon of oil can give this traditional Bengali dish a fresh, healthful twist. Learn how to prepare this Hilsa dish at home using some very basic ingredients and a tried-and-true cooking technique.

How to make this simple Bengali dish at home

To begin with this easy recipe, take 1/2 cup of coconut chunks, 1/2 inch ginger, 4-5 green chilies.

Next, soak 2 tablespoons each of poppy seeds and mustard seeds separately. After an hour, combine all the ingredients in a blender or a mortar and pestle if you’re making it the old-fashioned manner. Make a thick paste, then set it aside.

Clean, and marinade the fish.

The fish pieces should be cleaned and washed before being marinated with a little salt and turmeric powder. For 10 minutes, place it in the fridge. Remove it and coat the fish well with the combination of coconut and mustard seeds mustard oil. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Soak the banana leaf in water

In the meantime, wash the banana leaves and soak them in water with a dash of salt. Cut them properly so that the fish can cook completely.

Position the fish.

Then, take a non-stick pan and apply 1/4 teaspoon of mustard oil using a brush. The pieces of fish that have been marinated should be placed on the clean banana leaves.

The remaining marinade

Pour the remaining marinade over the fish, cover it attractively with more banana leaves, then add more water to the container.

Cook under a cover

For 35 minutes, cook the dish over a low flame with the lid covered and the corners sealed. Banana leaves give the dish a rustic flavour and aroma as the fish releases oil and cooks under steam.

Enjoy it with rice

Turn off the flame and serve it hot in the banana leaves and steamed rice. Indulge in the goodness of this traditional Bengali dish. Enjoy!