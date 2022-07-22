Etihad Airways announces extension of this flight service

Abu Dhabi: The national air carrier of the UAE, Etihad Airways has decided to extend a flight service. The air carrier has extended the flight service to Zanzibar.

The Abu Dhabi- Zanzibar flight service is extended till January 14, 2023. The airline will operate 3 flights a week till November 26 and then it will be increased to 4 flights a week.

Etihad Airways will deploy its Airbus A320 aircraft for the service. Abu Dhabi- Zanzibar flight service was launched on June 17, this year. It was initially scheduled to operate until September 18.