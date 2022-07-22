Fire-Boltt launches new smartwatch in India: Features and price

Mumbai: India based swartwatch and wearable brand, Fire-Boltt launched its Fire-Boltt Visionary smartwatch in the markets. The new smartwatch will be available for purchase from July 22 on Amazon and Fire-Boltt official website at an inaugural price of Rs. 3,799. The watch is offered in Black, Blue, Champagne Gold, Dark Grey, Gold, Green, Pink and Silver colours.

The smartwatch sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED square display with a screen resolution of 368×448 pixels. It supports 100 sports modes and comes with heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring feature and SpO2 level measurement. The wearable features a built-in gaming option along with a mic and speaker.Other features include AI voice assistance, smart notifications, a pedometer, daily workout memory and a distance tracker.