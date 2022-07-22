Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency slided against the US dollar in the forex market. The strengthening of the US dollar in the overseas market and rising crude oil price weighed upon the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 79.90 against the US dollar. It then fell to 79.92 against the American currency, registering a decline of 7 paise over the last close. On Thursday, the Indian rupee recovered from its all-time low of 80.06 to close 20 paise higher at 79.85 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was up 0.01% at 106.92. Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers in the Indian share market as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,799.32 crore.