Kuwait City: Kuwait government has announced the holiday for public sector employees for Islamic New Year. July 31, Sunday will holiday for all employees working in the public sector. All ministries, government and public sector will observe holiday on July 31. Normal working will resume on August 1.

The Islamic New Year marks the beginning of a new lunar Hijri year and is the day on which the year count is incremented.