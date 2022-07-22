Gulf country launches fire alarm app for detection and prevention of fire

Dubai: Authorities in the UAE have launched a new mobile phone application for early detection and prevention of fire. The Ministry of Interior in collaboration with Etisalat has released the fire alarm app named ‘Hassantuk for Homes’. The (Hassantuk) mobile application can be downloaded from the Apple and Google Play stores.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) updated that the number of fire-related deaths in buildings and facilities across the UAE dropped by 62% between January 1 and June 30, 2021. The number of fires in buildings and other facilities has decreased by 46% during the first half of 2021.