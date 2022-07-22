Indian Railways extends services of four pairs of trains: Full list

New Delhi: North Western Railway Zone of the Indian Railways has decided to extend the services of four pairs of trains running to Bandra Terminus. Among four, three trains operate from Rajasthan’s Barmer, Ajmer, and Udaipur, while one is from Bhiwani in Haryana. The decision was taken due to the heavy rush of passengers.

Full list:

Train No. 09037/09038, Bandra Terminus – Barmer – Bandra Terminus Weekly Special Train will start its journey from Bandra Terminus from August 5 to November 25 (17 trips) and from Barmer from August 6 to November 26 (17 trips).

Train No. 09039/09040, Bandra Terminus-Ajmer-Bandra Terminus Weekly Special train service will run via Bandra Terminus from August 3 to November 30 (18 trips) and from Ajmer from August 4 to November 24 (18 trips).

Train No. 09067/09068, Bandra Terminus-Udaipur-Bandra Terminus Weekly Special train service will run from August 1 to November 28 (18 trips) and from Udaipur from August 2 to November 29 (18 trips).