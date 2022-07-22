India’s Covid-19 vaccination crosses 201.30 crore

New Delhi: More than 201.30 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive. Over 37.06 lakh vaccine doses were administered yesterday.The recovery rate is currently at 98.46%.The daily Positivity Rate is at 4.42% and Weekly Positivity Rate is at 4.51%.

As per the data released by the Union Health Ministry, 193.70 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories so far through the Centre’s free-of-cost channel and through the direct state procurement category. More than 8.07 crore balance and unutilised COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.