Is the world prepared to deal with future pandemics? Legally binding accords are needed between countries

The coronavirus pandemic appeared out of nowhere, catching everyone off guard. The pandemic took many lives and destroyed many families and lives. What would we do if another pandemic hit the world? Countries gathered in Geneva on Thursday to negotiate a new international agreement to address this question. To begin with, the nations have agreed that the accord should be legally binding, according to an AFP report citing the World Health Organization (WHO). The 194 WHO member countries voted in December to start negotiating and writing a new international agreement on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response.

According to the WHO, ‘INB members agreed, through consensus, that they will work to conclude a new, legally binding international pandemic agreement. As with all international instruments, any new agreement, if and when agreed upon by member states, is drafted and negotiated by governments themselves, who will take any action consistent with their sovereignty.’

Because of the economic instability and the millions of lives lost during the coronavirus crisis, new global defences that are powerful enough to prevent such a nightmare in the future have been advocated. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus praised the move, saying it would protect communities and families. ‘The significance of a legally binding instrument cannot be overstated: it will be our collective legacy for future generations.’

For the second time, the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body met. In the future, the INB hopes to ensure greater preparedness and a more equitable response to pandemics. Countries are aiming to finish the agreement by May 2024. However, many obstacles must first be overcome. The extent to which nations are willing to make pledges on issues such as equitable vaccine distribution, knowledge exchange, funding, oversight structures, and the authority to investigate outbreaks may be among the obstacles.