Islamic New Year: Gulf country announces holiday

Muscat: Sunday, 31 July, 2022 has been announced as an official holiday in Oman. The holiday will be applicable for public sector and private sector employees. The holiday was announced on the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s Hijra Anniversary and the advent of the new Hijri year 1444 AH.

‘On the occasion of the Holy Prophet’s Hijra Anniversary and the new Hijri year 1444 AH, and as the first day of Muharram falls on the weekend, Sunday 31 July 2022 has been decided as an official holiday for employees of the State’s Administrative Apparatus and other legal entities, as well as establishments of the private sector. The moon-sighting of the month of Muharram will be announced by the departments concerned.Employers may agree on terms to engage employees on the said holiday—if deemed necessary due to the nature of their work—provided they compensate the workers for the holiday’, said a statement issued by Ministry of Labour.