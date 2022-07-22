Mali’s biggest military station attacked by militants, but the situation under control

In a sophisticated strike involving vehicle explosives, Islamist terrorists targeted Mali’s largest military facility on Friday, just outside the nation’s capital Bamako, but the armed forces claimed they had repelled the onslaught and had the situation under control.

Throughout a ten-year insurgency centred in the north and centre of Mali, but never so close to Bamako in the south, militants affiliated with al Qaeda and the Islamic State have repeatedly stormed bases throughout the country.

Early on Friday, there was a sustained period of gunfire at the Kati camp, which is located around 15 kilometres (10 miles) northwest of Bamako. Colonel Assimi Goita, the head of Mali’s junta, was subsequently seen leaving his Kati home in a convoy and travelling toward Bamako, according to a Reuters correspondent.

The attack, which included two vehicle bombs, was carried out by the Katiba Macina, a local al Qaeda affiliate that is most active in central Mali, according to a statement from the military.

Six individuals were hurt in the attack, including a soldier, while seven attackers were slain and eight were taken into custody, according to the report.

The military stated that it wanted to reassure the populace that everything were under control and that they could go about their daily lives.