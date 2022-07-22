Monsoon immunity-boosting advice from chef Aditi Handa and quick, healthful recipes

How to be safe during the rainy season

Chef Aditi Handa, Co-Founder & Head Baker – The Baker’s Dozen, offers simple dietary advice and monsoon-friendly recipes.

Advice during the rainy season

Eating seasonal foods is vital because they maintain a high level of immunity, says Chef Aditi.

To guarantee that your immune levels increase, she suggests drinking 60 cc of homemade kadha every day.

She further claims that the body may compensate for the lack of vitamins we would often obtain from lack of sunlight by indulging in desi-fried foods like pakodas during this season.

To prevent seasonal infections, Chef Aditi says that people should add vegetables like fenugreek leaves (methi), and bitter gourd (karela) to their diet as they are rich in several vitamins & minerals.

Also, to ensure that the veggies like cauliflower and leafy greens are free from insects, wash them in salt water.

Recipe for Ragi Bread Rasmalai

During the monsoon season, we all yearn for some warm, delectable cuisine, and what could be better than a nice Rasmalai cooked with ragi bread? Ragi, a whole grain, is well recognised for its high protein and antioxidant content. Ragi has a plethora of health advantages, and there are endless of them. It also contains a lot of dietary fibre, which aids with digestion. So, what do you want to know? Satisfy your sweet craving this monsoon with rasmalai created with ragi’s advantages.

Ingredients

3 cups whole milk, 3 teaspoons sugar, 12 tsp. cardamom powder, 1 pack Ragi Loaf, 4 cups full-cream cow milk, 1 cup condensed milk/Milkmaid, 15-20 strands of saffron, and a tablespoon of chopped dry fruits.

Method

3 cups of whole milk should be boiled before you add 3 teaspoons of sugar and 15 saffron strands to make saffron milk. Cook for three to five minutes, then set it aside. In a big nonstick pan, heat the cow milk with the entire cream. Bring the milk to a boil while occasionally stirring to prevent the milk from sticking to the bottom of the pot. 1 cup of condensed milk should be added. Get the milk to boil while stirring well. Reduce the flame to medium and, when a layer of cream has formed on top of the milk, push it against the pan’s sides. Reheat the milk to a boil. Repeat the gathering of cream to the sides of the pan till the milk reduces to one-third. Add cardamom powder and saffron milk. Mix it well and get the milk again to boil. Scrape off the collected cream from the sides and stir. Simmer for 2 minutes. Allow it to cool at room temperature and refrigerate it for 2 hours. Slice 2-3 Ragi loaves in the desired shape. Dip both sides of the bread into the prepared rabdi. Put it on a plate and pour 2-3 tbsp of rabdi over it. Top it with desired dry fruits and relish!