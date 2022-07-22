Narendra Dabholkar’s murder case trial to move forward quickly in Bombay HC

While examining Virendrasinh Tawade’s request for bail in the murder of Narendra Dabholkar, the Bombay High Court stated that it was not likely to give him bail but would move the murder trial along.

On August 20, 2013, two assailants shot and killed 67-year-old rationalist and founder of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti, Narendra Dabholkar, when he was out for a morning stroll in Pune. He allegedly took a bullet from right-wing extremists.

Five people have been named as accused in the case by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which took over investigation from the Pune City police in 2014. Sandesh Patil, a lawyer for the CBI, told the court on Thursday that eight of the 32 witnesses had already been cross-examined, while the ninth, a crucial witness in the case, had only been partially questioned.

After all these years, only nine witnesses have been cross-examined in the trial, according to Tawade’s attorney Hare Krishna Mishra, who is asking that the plea be delayed for a week.