National Awards 2022: Soorarai Pottru Best Film, Suriya-Ajay Devgn Shares Best Actor Award

New Delhi, India – In New Delhi, the winners of the 68th National Film Awards were announced. Suriya and Ajay Devgn will share the Best Actor award for their work in Soorarai Pottru and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, respectively. Suriya’s first National Award, and Ajay Devgn’s third (he won Best Actor for Zakhm in 1998 and The Legend Of Bhagat Singh in 2002). Soorarai Pottru, based on the life of Simplifly Deccan founder G Gopinath, was also nominated for Best Feature Film, Best Actress for Aparna Balamurali, Best Screenplay, and Best Background Score. Tanhaji, a historical film based on the legendary Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare, was named Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum, a Malayalam thriller, won two major awards: Best Director posthumously went to K R Sachidanandan, known professionally as Sachy, and Best Supporting Actor went to Biju Menon. Sachy died of cardiac arrest in 2020, at the age of 47. Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli won Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum, which also won Best Tamil Film and Best Editing.

Tulsidas Junior was named Best Hindi Film, with child actor Varun Buddhadev receiving a special jury mention.

Dollu took home awards for Best Kannada Film and Best Location Sound.

Avijatrik received awards for Best Bengali Film and Best Cinematography.

Colour Photo was named Best Telugu Film, and Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam was named Best Malayalam Film.

Madhya Pradesh was named the Most Film-Friendly State, with special mentions going to Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

This year’s feature film jury is led by filmmaker Vipul Shah, and the awards are presented by jury member and cinematographer Dharam Gulati.

The National Film Awards will be presented later this year in a ceremony.

Here’s the full list of winners:

FEATURE FILMS:

Best Feature Film: Soorarai Pottru

Best Direction: Sachy, Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Actress: Aparna Balamurali, Soorarai Pottru

Best Actor: Suriya, Soorarai Pottru and Ajay Devgn for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior

Best Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengalum

Best Supporting Actor: Biju Menon, AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Telugu Film: Colour Photo

Best Tamil Film: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

Best Malayalam Film: Thinkalazcha Nishchayam

Best Marathi Film: Gostha Eka Paithanichi

Best Kannada Film: Dollu

Best Hindi Film: Toolsidas Junior

Best Bengali Film: Avijatrik

Best Assamese Film: Bridge

Special Mention: Vaanku (Malayalam), June (Marathi), Avwanchhit (Marathi), Godakaath (Marathi),Toolsidas Junior (Hindi)

Best Tulu Film: Jeetige

Best Haryanvi Film: Dada Lakhmi

Best Diimasa Film: Semkhor

Best Action Direction: AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Choreography: Natyam (Telugu)

Best Lyrics: Saina

Best Music Direction: Ala Vaikunthapurramulo (Songs): Thaman S

(Background Score): Soorarai Pottru

Best Make-Up: Natyam

Best Production Design: Kappela

Best Editing: Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

Best Audiography: Dollu

Best Screenplay: Soorarai Pottru

Best Dialogue Writer: Mandela

Best Cinematography: Avijatrik (The Wanderlust of Apu)

Best Female Playback Singer: Nanchamma, AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

Best Male Playback Singer: Rahul Deshpande, Mi Vasantrao

Best Film on Environment Conservation: Manah Aru Manuh (Assam)

Most Film-Friendly State: Madhya Pradesh

NON-FEATURE FILMS

Best Narration: Rhapsody of Rains – Monsoons of Kerala

Best Editing: Borderlands

Best Audiography: Dollu

Best On-Location Sound Recordist: Magical Forest

Best Cinematography: Shabdikkunna Kalappa

Best Direction: Oh That’s Bhanu

Best Film on Family Values: Kumkumarchan

Best Short Fiction Film: Kachichinithu

Special Jury Award: Admitted

Best Investigative Film: The Saviour: Brig. Pritam Singh

Best Exploration Film: Wheeling the Ball

Best Education Film: Dreaming of Words

Best Film on Social Issues: Justice Delayed but Delivered

Best Environment Film: Manah Aru Manuh

Best Promotional Film: Surmounting Challenges

Best Art and Culture Film: Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar

Best Biographical Film: Pabung Syam

Best Ethnographic Film: Mandal ke Bol

Best Non-Feature Film: Testimony of Ana

Best Debut Non-Feature Film of a Director: Pariah

Best Book on Cinema: The Longest Kiss, by Kishwar Desai