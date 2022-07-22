Ricky Martin’s restraining order was overturned, and the pop star claims that ‘truth prevails.’

A restraining order against singer and songwriter Ricky Martin has been lifted by a judge in Puerto Rico. According to Martin’s attorneys, the guy who had accused him of harassment and domestic abuse asked to have the order revoked.

The 50-year-old pop icon’s accuser claimed he wanted to stop their relationship, but Martin had refused. He continued by saying that he was terrified since the singer kept calling and hanging around his house.

According to a few stories, the complaint was brought by Martin’s own nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. In a statement shared on his official Twitter account, the singer’s attorneys Joaquin Monserrate Matienzo, Carmelo Davila, and Harry Massanet Pastrana applauded the ruling.

The statement read, ‘Just as we had anticipated, the interim protection order was not extended by the Court,’ in a post with the title ‘Truth prevails.’ The accuser assured the court that he made the choice to dismiss the case entirely on his own, free from any outside pressure or influence, and that he was happy with his legal counsel on the case. The accuser made the request to have the case dismissed. This was never anything more than a troubled person making unfounded claims without any evidence to support them. We are pleased that justice was served for our client, who may now move on with his life and profession.