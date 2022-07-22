Skoda launches 2022 Skoda Kushaq mid-SUV with new features

Mumbai: Czech automobile manufacturer, Skoda has launched 2022 Skoda Kushaq mid-SUV with new features in India. Skoda Auto India has added a tyre pressure monitoring system as standard equipment on all models of the upgraded Kushaq.

SUV Kushaq comes with two petrol engine options and three transmission options. There is a three-cylinder 1.0-litre TSI engine and a 1.5-litre TSI engine. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual gearbox, a 6-speed automatic transmission and a 7-speed DSG transmission. It will be made available in three variants – Active, Ambition and Style. Skoda provides five colour options for the customers- Candy White, Brilliant Silver, Honey Orange, Carbon Steel and Tornado Red.

The SUV features LED headlamps with integrated LED DRLs, a butterfly grille with black vertical slats and a chrome surround, fog lights, contrast coloured skid plates, silver roof rails, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED tail lights, an integrated spoiler, a shark-fin antenna, rear washer and wiper. It is also equipped with an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a two-spoke steering wheel, wireless charging, ambient lighting, and a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and MirrorLink. On the safety side, the SUV has six airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, rearview camera, multi-collision brake assist, traction control, hill-hold control, ESC, and TPMS.