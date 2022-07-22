Ukraine disputes Russia’s allegation that it destroyed 4 HIMARS launchers.

The Russian defence ministry reported on Friday that its forces had earlier this month destroyed four high mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) supplied by the United States in Ukraine.

In a daily briefing, it reported that between July 5 and 20, ‘four launchers and one reloading vehicle for the U.S.-made multiple launch rocket systems (HIMARS) were destroyed.’

Moscow’s assertions were disputed by Kiev, which referred to them as ‘fakes’ intended to erode Western support for Ukraine.

The deployment of eight HIMARS in Ukraine has been hailed by Kyiv as potentially changing the direction of the war, which is set to reach its sixth month.

Since the modern guns are more accurate and have a greater range than other artillery systems, Kyiv is able to attack Russian sites and arsenals that are farther from the front lines.

The supply of longer-range weapons, according to Moscow, justifies Russia’s attempts to expand control over more Ukrainian territory, beyond the eastern Donbas region, for its own protection. Moscow has accused the West of prolonging the conflict by giving Kyiv more weapons.