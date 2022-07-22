Yonex- sunrise 2022; Gautham wins superb double

On Wednesday, Gautham S Nair won a fine double in the boys U-11 category at the Yonex Sunrise state ranking badminton tournament in Bengaluru. Gautham of RSBA defeated his twin brother Siddharth S Nair in the singles final 21-12, 21-12 before teaming up with Siddharth to defeat Vishan D Anand and B Vishal Uthappa 21-17, 21-8 in the doubles final.

The boys U-13 title was won by top seed Sai Pushkar of Selenite, who defeated Dylan P Thokchom 21-9, 21-9. Pushkar’s bid for a double was thwarted when he and his partner C Vihaan lost 21-15, 14-21, 17-21 to Karansh Naidu and Dylan.

Results:

