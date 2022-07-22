Yonex Taipei Open 2022: India’s Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto crash out

Taipei: In badminton, India’s mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto crashed out of the yonex Taipei Open tournament on Friday. The Indian pair went down against Malaysia’s Hoo Pang Ron and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia. The Malaysian pair defeated the 6th seeded Indian duo by ‘19-21, 12-21’ in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

Third Seed Parupalli Kashyap is the only remaining Indian in the singles at the Taipei Open. Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap will face Malaysia’s Soong Joo Ven in the quarterfinals today.

In women’s doubles, India’s Tanisha Crasto and Shruti Mishra will be facing Hong Kong’s Ng Tsz Yau and Tsang Hiu Yan in the quarterfinals., who are the sixth seed. The Indian duo defeated Chinese Taipei’s Lin Jia-yin and Lin Yu-hao in the second round.