Yonex Taipei Open 2022: Parupalli Kashyap bow out

Taipei: In Badminton, India’s Parupalli Kashyap crashed out at the men’s singles of Yonex Taipei Open badminton tournament. Joo Ven of Malaysia defeated third seeded Parupalli Kashyap by ‘12-21, 21-12, 17-21’ in 55 minutes.

Earlier, India’s mixed doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto crashed out of the event. he Indian pair went down against Malaysia’s Hoo Pang Ron and Toh Ee Wei of Malaysia. The Malaysian pair defeated the 6th seeded Indian duo by ‘19-21, 12-21’ in the mixed doubles quarterfinals.