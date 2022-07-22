Yonex Taipei Open 2022: Parupalli Kashyap enters quarterfinals

Taipei: In badminton, India’s Parupalli Kashyap entered the men’s singles quarterfinals of the Yonex Taipei Open 2022. Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap defeated Chinese Taipei’s Chia Hao Lee by ‘21-10, 21-19’ in just 36 minutes.

Meanwhile, India’s Priyanshu Rajawat, Mithun Manjunath and Kiran George crashed out in the second round of men’s singles on Thursday. Priyanshu Rajawat lost to Chinese Taipei’s Chen Chi Ting by ‘21-19, 21-13’. Mithun Manjunath lost to Japan’s Kodai Naraoka by ‘24-22, 21-5, 21-17’. Chen Tien Chou of Chinese Taipei defeated Kiran George by ‘21-23, 21-16, 7-21’.

Also Read; India to face West Indies today in 1st ODI: Possible playing XI

In women’s singles, Samiya Imad Farooqi of India lost to Wen Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei.