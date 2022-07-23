2014 gang rape case; Bombay HC upholds sentence of 5 convicts

Five men were convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison on Friday by the Bombay High Court for kidnapping and gangrapping a teacher who was 21 years old in December 2014.

The accused appealed their sentence and prison term after being found guilty. The five accused men’s involvement was ‘established beyond a reasonable doubt,’ according to the division bench of Justices Sunil Shukre and Govind Sanap, who highlighted that there were critical DNA reports that had nailed the five accused people.

The appeals brought by Ashwin Donode (age 28), Anil Ingle (age 35), Pundlik Bhoyar (age 34), Mohammad Afroz Pathan (age 38), and Roshan Ingle (35) were thus dismissed by the bench.