The unusual news that German travellers have been urged to bring colourful luggage to the airports to reduce the threat of lost luggage and prevent baggage handling congestion is shocking.

The authorities believe that using colourful bags will make it easier for airport staff to locate passengers as the swarm of black suitcases becomes more and more difficult to distinguish.

According to Thomas Kirner, a spokesman for Frankfurt Airport, ‘Many people travel with black luggage on wheels which makes recognising them quite time-intensive.’

Despite a drop in instances over the past few weeks, according to Kirner, the number of suitcases that were lost or never reached their owners had approached the four-figure range. 2,000 luggage are reportedly idling at the Frankfurt airport right now, waiting to get to their final destination.

The preponderance of black luggage in recent weeks, according to Stefan Schulte, the airport’s director, have created a variety of problems for both airlines and baggage handlers.

The police have cautioned against the practise, calling it a security risk, even though the airport has urged tha travellers add labels with their names and addresses on their luggage.

The airport is having issues at a time when pre-pandemic levels of passenger volume are still not being met. When the epidemic was at its worst, the top hierarchy declared mass layoffs, which resulted in roughly 4,000 staff losing their jobs. If the levels do grow, the airport will have difficulties.

German economic growth, particularly in the private sector, is currently at its lowest level. It is anticipated that the government will introduce a number of initiatives to help it. Due to the importance of airports to the economy, Frankfurt Airport may need to rehire some of the sacked staff in order to handle the volume and prevent further luggage loss.