According to a Dutch reforestation organisation, a blaze broke out in Spain by accident.

A Netherlands-based business organisation has admitted that it started the fire in the Ateca forest in northeastern Spain’s Aragon area while flames wreak havoc throughout the country.

Despite the fact that nobody was hurt, Land Life said that an excavator spark caused the fire to ignite. More than 2,000 people were reportedly evacuated, and reports stated that at least 14,000 hectares of forest were devastated.

Francisco Purroy, director of Land Life, declared that the company will ‘analyse and explore what rules and ways of functioning we can use and that all site preparation in areas with a high risk of wildfire had been halted.

As the wildfire spread, authorities took action to limit roadways and train links.

‘The safety of local communities and people working on nature restoration is the first priority,’ Purroy added. Spain has been devasted by wildfire this year even as Spain’s Prime minister Pedro Sanchez said more than 500 people had died due to the heatwave sweeping the country.

Land Life expressed its ‘devastation’ while reiterating that it had had the proper authorization from local authorities and promised to rehabilitate the destroyed land.

Zamora, a province in northwest Spain, has been devastated by wildfire, forcing thousands of residents to flee. Nearly 30,000 hectares of land were destroyed by wildfires last month in Spain’s Sierra de la Culebra, which borders Portugal. Wide swaths of the nation’s rural lands have been consumed by wildfire.

According to the European Union’s satellite monitoring service EFFIS, Spain has already lost nearly 200,000 hectares of forest due to the fire.