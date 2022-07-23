Amazfit launches Amazfit Band 7: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese brand of smartwatches and Fitness trackers, Amazfit launched its ‘Amazfit Band 7’. It is priced at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,650) and can be purchased from Amazfit official website in Beige and Black colours. However, currently, it isn’t available to purchase in India.

The Amazfit Band 7 sports a 1.47-inch HD AMOLED display with a resolution of 198 x 368 pixels and a pixel density of 282 PPI. It comes with over 120 sports modes and will deliver up to 18 days of battery life with typical usage and up to 28 days with battery saver mode.

It features more than 50 watch faces along with 8 editable watch faces. The Amazfit Band 7 offers a 24/7 heart rate monitor, SPO2 monitor, stress monitor and stress tracker and a menstrual cycle tracker. It can be paired with both Android and iOS devices via Bluetooth. The wearable can be connected om devices supporting Android 7.0 and above or Apple phones with iOS 12.0 and above.