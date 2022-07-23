Country looks into declaring monkeypox a ‘public health emergency’!

The White House is considering declaring a ‘public health emergency’ in response to an increase in monkeypox cases. ‘ We’re looking into what, if any, ways the response could be enhanced by declaring a public health emergency,’ the White House said.

The US has reported 2,593 monkeypox cases so far, with 1,470 reported last week, despite the government stating that it has shipped over 300,000 doses of the vaccine to various states. According to the CDC, monkeypox spreads through close and intimate contact and causes symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle ache, and backache, as well as chills and exhaustion.

The first human case of monkeypox was reportedly identified in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 1970, and it first appeared in the United States in 2003. In June of this year, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that there were over 1,000 confirmed monkeypox cases worldwide, as Britain announced plans to provide vaccines to gay and bisexual men who have multiple sexual partners.

The WHO chief announced this week that over 14,000 confirmed cases had been reported in 70 countries, with five deaths occurring in Africa. As the government seeks to increase vaccine dosage in the coming weeks, New York has reportedly become the epicentre of the virus in the United States, with 390 cases reported as of July 14. The US Department of Health and Human Services announced that 2.5 million doses of the Jynneos vaccine had been ordered.