Fastrack launches new smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Indian fashion accessory brand, Fastrack launched its Fastrack Reflex Play smartwatch in India. The new smartwatch is priced at Rs. 7,995 and will be available to purchase on Amazon website during the Amazon Prime Day 2022 starting July 23 at a discounted price of Rs. 5,995. It is offered in Black, Blue, Orange and Pink colours.

The new smartwatch sports a round 1.3-inch AMOLED screen and supports in-built games. The wearable is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. It comes with over 25 multi-sports modes, including cricket, football, basketball, yoga and more. The smartwatch also features over 100 cloud watch faces.

The smartwatch offers a 24/7 heart rate monitor, Sp02 monitor, blood pressure monitor, sleep monitor and female health tracker.