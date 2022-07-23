Government announces spoken English programme for youth!

The Delhi government has announced a spoken English programme for young people who are unable to communicate. The Delhi Skill & Entrepreneurship University would be in charge of the programme. The course, according to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, will not only help students develop their personalities but will also improve their job prospects.

DELHI SKILL AND ENTREPRENEURSHIP UNIVERSITY

The Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University will be established in December 2021. According to officials, the university has received an overwhelming response to its 11 flagship courses, which include Digital Media and Design, Medical Laboratory Technology, and Data Analytics. DSEU aims to change the higher education system and bring it up to date with market demands.