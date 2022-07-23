Head Constable arrested in Ludhiana, 1.8 kg poppy husk seized

A Head Constable of the force was allegedly caught by Ludhiana police on Friday after they found 1.8 kg of poppy husk in his possession. According to the police, the suspect is Anil Kumar, a resident of Pathan Chak hamlet in Pathankot. Kumar is deputed as the gunman of BJP Kisan Morcha national secretary, Sukhminder Pal Singh Grewal.

As per ASI Major Singh, the case’s investigating officer, Kumar was taken into custody on Pakhowal Road during a specialised checking drive. Police said that Kumar was carrying a backpack when he crossed the street. He was stopped by the cops for inspection. They found 1.8 kg of poppy husk in his hands.

Also Read: The benefits of black cardamom for hair and skin

At the Sadar police station, a case has been filed against the defendant under Sections 15, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act.