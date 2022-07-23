Honor launches new tablet: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Honor launched Honor Tablet 8 in China. The new tablet is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,700) for the base 4GB + 128GB storage model. The 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs.21,250) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,600) for 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The tablet is available in three colours — Dawn Blue, Dawn Gold, and Mint Green.

The new tablet sports a 12-inch IPS multi-touch screen with 2,000×1,200 pixels resolution, 195PPI, and a peak brightness of 350nits. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC paired up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The device runs on Magic UI 6.1. Honor Tablet 8 features a 5-megapixel rear camera, along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, and a USB Type-C port with and USB OTG support. Sensors on board include an accelerometer and an ambient light sensor. It packs a 7,250mAh battery and the company claims a charging time of about 126 minutes and a standby time of up to 59 days.