Honor unveils new 5G smartphone: Features

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Honor has unveiled its new 5G smartphone brand, Honor X8 5G. Honor has yet not revealed the price of the phone. The smartphone is offered in 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and comes in Midnight Black and Ocean Blue colours.

The new handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ SoC along with Adreno 619 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The handset runs on Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11. It packs a 6.5-inch LCD panel with a 20:09 aspect ratio. The phone packs a triple rear camera unit and also has a an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor with an f/2.0 lens at the front.

Also Read: Banks to remain shut for 13 days in August: Full list

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and proximity sensor.The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W SuperCharge fast charging tech.